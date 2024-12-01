As the EU enforces sustainable aviation fuel regulations, India is strategizing on CORSIA participation. Starting 2027, Indian airlines must comply with offsetting requirements, prompting discussions among ministries to protect national interests while preparing for the growing SAF market.

New Delhi: India, the world's third-largest aviation market, is readying its playbook on the apex intergovernmental body on civil aviation with its stringent global clean fuel regime.

This follows India’ reservations on International Civil Aviation Organisation’ (Icao) green aviation scheme Corsia, an acronym for Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation. India is now readying its playbook on Corsia, said two government officials.

This scheme aims to promote a globally harmonized system of sustainable aviation fuel usage for airlines, with some mandated thresholds. So far, 129 countries have joined Corsia. India has stayed away from the voluntary phase on account of reservations on these thresholds.

Also read | Sustainable aviation fuel production to hit 300 million litres in 2022: IATA The reason New Delhi is now evaluating its engagement with Icao is a looming deadline with far stricter norms set by the European Union. The 27-nation grouping has threatened to fine countries if their airlines fail to comply with these norms.

Aviation fuel is one of the major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

While India had earlier expressed its reservations against Corsia, and decided not to participate in the voluntary phase (2021-26), Indian airlines will have to meet offsetting requirement under Corsia starting 2027.

The issue has assumed urgency against the backdrop of EU’s stringent regulations that mandates a minimum of 2% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in fuel for flights originating from EU starting in 2025, failing which airlines will be fined.

These EU mandates will progressively increase to 6% by 2030, 20% by 2035, and 70% by 2050.

SAF refers to non-conventional aviation fuel produced through alternative feedstocks, including grains, alcohol, and residual food waste. With Corsia applicable to all international flights starting 2027, as many as 129 countries have agreed to participate from 1 January 2025.

Also read | India needs ₹ 6-7 trillion to produce and export green aviation fuel by FY40 “To address this challenge, discussions are on with key ministries including those of civil aviation, environment, forest and climate change, and petroleum and natural gas," said one of the two officials cited above requesting anonymity.

India has adopted a cautious approach given the European Union’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) which will tax the ‘embedded carbon’ in imports of goods from emission-intensive sectors such as steel, aluminium, cement, hydrogen, electricity, and fertilizers; and may impact 0.05% of Indian GDP.

"A plan is under discussion to ensure that nothing gets agreed in Corsia that is not in India's interest. Once the EU's SAF norms kick in, our airlines will have to meet the standards or pay fines," said the second government official.

The development also assumes significance for India that has the world’s third largest domestic aviation market, behind the US and China.

Rating agency ICRA projects India’s international air passenger traffic in FY2025 to grow by 8–11% in FY2025, reaching between 407 and 418 million.

"Discussions within the Indian government are ongoing following thorough consultations with all key stakeholders, acknowledging that SAF represents the future amid a growing emphasis on clean energy," said the first official cited above.

Blending target set India on its part has India has set a 1% SAF blending target in 2027 and 2% in 2028; and also set up the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) with the US and Brazil as its founding members.

Indian airlines have been readying themselves. Budget carrier IndiGo operated an international ferry flight with 10% blended fuel from Toulouse to Delhi. While Air India (then Vistara) operated a 30% blended SAF ferry flight from Seattle to Delhi in March 2023; Spicejet operated a demonstration flight with 25% SAF.

"From the very beginning, India has been concerned about the implications of Corsia on the developing states. With active support for like-minded countries, India has strongly advocated and has been able to lower the Corsia baseline to 85% of 2019 emission to benefit Indian carriers along with reduction in 'Individual Growth Factor' for compliance cycles," India's ministry of civil aviation said in a 23 December statement.

Also read | NTPC Green in talks to supply sustainable aviation fuel to global airlines Queries emailed to the spokespersons of the ministries of environment, climate and forest change; civil aviation; petroleum and natural gas ministry and ICAO remained unanswered until press time.