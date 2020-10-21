"This is the sixth Leh council election which is going to be held on October 22. This time people of Leh are going to cast their vote through EVMs. There are a total 26 seats in the Leh council and 94 candidates are in the fray. With around 90,000 voters in the region, our mission is no voter to be left behind," Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC), Leh, Sonam Chosjor told ANI on Wednesday.