(Dr) Jeewan Singh Titiyal, professor of ophthalmology and Chief of RP Eye Center at AIIMS (Delhi) said, “There is an outbreak like situation of Conjunctivitis or eye flu this year. At AIIMS, we are seeing significant increases in cases and more than 100 patients per day. This is a viral infection and very common in India because this year we had extreme rains & flood, humid conditions and hygiene level has also gone down. What needs to be done is that people need to wash their hands and avoid touching their eyes. Use goggles if infected as it curbs the transmission of the virus. It’s a self-limiting disease goes away easily in some days, but one should consult an eye specialist if have itching and redness in eyes."

