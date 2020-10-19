With eye on China, India sends an invite to Australia for Malabar naval exercise

The timing of the invite will not be lost on Beijing – it comes as India and China are engaged in a tense military standoff along their common border in Ladakh. Analysts say Beijing is likely view this as a provocative gesture given that China sees the coming together of India, Japan, the US and Australia – also known as the “Quad" -- as an effort to limit its influence. Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had dismissed the grouping as part of Washington’s effort to build an “Indo-Pacific NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation)," but warned nevertheless that the initiative would severely undermine regional security.