With focus on freight, railways plans 90,000 wagons additions by 2025

“Furthermore, 25,000-40,000 wagons are projected to be manufactured each year over next three years. Along with the large orders from Indian Railways in FY2023, the flow of orders from the private sector has also been better in the recent past (due to challenges faced in transporting coal on account of rake unavailability), giving the wagon industry a much-needed boost. ICRA expects the competitive intensity to moderate, given the robust order pipeline. However, the availability of wheels and axles in proportion to the increased volumes may be a concern," he added.

