With focus on India, Apple may likely drive 120,000 jobs by FY24: Report

Last week, India’s electronics and IT minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, announced that Apple phones would be manufactured in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka. The company is making the change after its vice president in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa—Hugues Asseman—recently retired. With his departure, the iPhone maker is promoting its head of India Ashish Chowdhary, who reported to Asseman. Chowdhary will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple’s head of product sales.

