'With freedom comes responsibility', Hardeep Puri slams Rahul Gandhi over democracy remark, demands apology3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 02:41 PM IST
In his remarks at Cambridge University in the UK, Rahul Gandhi had said that everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on India's democracy during his London visit.
