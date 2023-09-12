Amid the recent visit of Canadian PM to India, an open death threat has been issued by Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, EAM S Jaishankar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah

In parallel to the G20 Summit, where India flagged the presence of Khalistani extremists in Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given an open death threat by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun at an event in Canada just as Canadian PM Justin Trudeau left for his country.

The chief of the banned US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, Pannun, was speaking at a referendum organised in Surrey, Vancouver at the Guru Nanak Singh Gurudwara on September 10. In his address, he openly threatened of 'political death' of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and EAM S Jaishankar in India.

In the video, that has been widely circulated on social media, the chief of the banned outfit can also be seen saying, "Delhi will become Khalistan." The public gathering could be heard raising slogan, "Dilli banega Khalistan."

“This is a message to those who assassinated Hardeep Singh Nijjar. We are calling for your critical death...(PM) Modi, Jaishankar, (Ajit) Doval, (Amit) Shah, we are coming for you," Pannun can be heard saying in a video.

The referendum was organised after the Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, wanted by the Indian government, was killed in a targeted shooting in Canada's Surrey in June this year.

Nijjar was the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and was also in the list of designated terrorists, released by India. He was found dead inside a car with bullet wounds in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib of which he was the head, at Surrey.

Rising tensions between India and Canada In the recently concluded G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of Khalistani extremism with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Rising khalistani extremists activities in Canada also caused diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

During his meeting with Canadian PM Trudeau, PM Modi, expressed India's strong concerns about continuing extremist anti-India activities in Canada, emphasising that this is an issue of “strong concern". To this, Canada maintained that it will continue to protect the right of ‘peaceful protests’ in its territory by the Indian diaspora.