'With highly skilled org...,' Anand Mahindra lauds BRO amid India-China clash

Amid India and China's border clash in Arunachal Pradesh, Anand Mahindra has praised the Border Road Organisation (BRO) for making a "world-class" infrastructure at the borders.
The industrialist wrote on Twitter, "Excellent. With highly motivated & skilled organisations like the @BROindia we are no less capable than our neighbour in building world-class infrastructure to support our forces".
Mahindra's tweet has come as the BRO is constructing roads in Arunachal districts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
BRO plays a significant role in developing and maintaining the road infrastructure in border areas. Part of the Indian armed forces, BRO contributes to the socio-economic development of border states.
The Centre is carrying out infrastructure development in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh against Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control.
Under the "Project Vartak", the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is developing and maintaining all road networks in the key border areas of western Assam and western Arunachal Pradesh.
"We have national highways, single-lane roads, double-lane roads, and other types of roads as well. We want to connect even the far-flung areas of the Tawang district and contribute to the socio-economic development of this area," Brigadier Raman Kumar said.
At present, two tunnels-- the Sela tunnel and the Nechipu tunnel --in the area are under construction as the vehicular movement becomes difficult due to heavy snowfall during winter.
Brig Kumar said, "The Sela tunnel is under construction and is 400 meters below Sela pass. Once the tunnel is completed, people will be able to pass through it even in winter. We are also working on the Nechipu tunnel, near the Nechipu pass. Once they are completed, both military, as well as civilian vehicular movement, would be a lot more smooth. It will boost not just infrastructure in the area but tourism as well".
Apart from road connectivity and other infrastructure development works, the government is working to strengthen mobile connectivity in Tawang and other bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh.
More mobile towers have been installed in Tawang and other border areas of the Tawang district, along the LAC.
