Govt to focus on urban forests in its 100-day agenda
Summary
- Under the Nagar Van Yojana, which was launched in 2020, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change plans to promote urban biodiversity to mitigate pollution, provide cleaner air, reduce noise, and to harvest water.
New Delhi: India's environment ministry is gearing up to promote urban forests to combat climate change as part of the NDA government’s 100-day agenda, according to a senior official at the ministry who requested not to be identified.