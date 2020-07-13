The fresh thinking comes in the midst of debate in Europe over the “overdependence of EU on maybe on some suppliers," the person said pointing out that many leaders had “publically (spoken) about economic sovereignty which was not something used very often in the lexicon of the European Union earlier." The oblique reference was to countries looking to cut economic dependence on China in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. “There is talk also of strategic autonomy which requires not being dependent for critical supplies on the outside world," the person said – in what is seen as the need among European countries to move supply chains out of China or diversify production in other countries in a bid to lessen their dependence on China.