‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ song hitmaker Palak Muchhal got married to music-composer Mithoon on 6 November this year. The duo had worked earlier on the Aashiqui 2 (2013) album. On her Instagram profile Palak Muchhal shared a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed to her parents congratulating Palak and Mithoon on their wedding.
"Respected Modi ji, your letter in the form of blessings has touched our hearts. We express our gratitude towards you for this respect and love. It is our privilege to get your blessings on the auspicious occasion of our marriage," Palak wrote on her Instagram post attaching an image of the letter from the prime minister.
PM Modi's letter says, “As Palak and Mithoon embark upon a voyage of trust and togetherness of lifetime, heartiest congratulations and best wishes to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. May the two of you enhance love and affection for each other every single day, may you live for a hundred years and spell progress for the family and the clan".
Palak Muchhal who is known for her philanthropic efforts since a young age shared the image of the letter which also says, "Being there for each other at all times, helping each other fulfil dream and aspirations, shouldering responsibilities affectionately, may the bride and the groom to be ideal companions in the journey of life. Wedding ceremony is a special occasion for both families, for there cannot be a more fulfilling moment for parents. It marks the beginning of a new phase of life, a moment that unites not just two individuals, but two families for a lifetime. May the relationships evolve into abiding and harmonious ones with the passage of time,"
Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma got married on Sunday. The singer shared pictures from her wedding and captioned it, "Today we two became one forever. And forever begins...,"
Known for her philanthropy Muchhal and her brother Palash Muchhal perform stage shows internationally to raise money for the poor children who need financial assistance for the medical treatment of heart diseases. As of October 2020, she with her brother has saved 2,200 lives of children.
Muchchal's effort to raise money for the needy started when at the age of seven, during Kargil War in 1999, she spent a week singing at shops in her home city, Indore, to raise funds for the families of deceased Indian soldiers. Around the same time she also helped an impoverished footwear shop-owner's son receive surgery from the famous Bangalore-based cardiologist, Devi Prasad Shetty, by singing on a street vendor's cart.
On the work front, Muchhal is known for her songs in films such as Aashiqui 2, Baahubali: The Beginning, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Shershaah, among others.
