With Kejriwal in jail, Atishi to hoist national flag on Independence Day; may spark new AAP vs LG row

Directing the General Administration Department to make arrangements for the hoisting of the national flag on Independence Day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked Education Minister Atishi to hoist the tricolour on August 15.

The Delhi Environment Minister—in a letter — directed the General Administration Department (GAD), “I had a meeting with the chief minister today. He desires that minister Atishi should hoist the flag on 15th August 2024 at the Chhatrasal Stadium event in his place. All the necessary arrangements be made accordingly.”

It is important to note that every year, the Delhi government celebrates the Independence Day function at the Chhatrasal Stadium, where Chief Minister Kejriwal addresses the gathering.

Last week, the AAP dispensation claimed that the Delhi Chief Minister had sent a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena stating that cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag during the government's Independence Day programme at his place.

However, the LG office denied receiving any communication from the chief minister.

“With regards to the claims in various sections regarding the flag hoisting on August 15, it is clarified that the LG secretariat is not in receipt of any such communication whatsoever,” the Raj Niwas official said.

Later, the Tihar Jail authorities informed Kejriwal that his letter to Saxena saying Atishi would hoist the tricolour on Independence Day was "an abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules. Kejriwal was also informed that his letter to the LG was not sent to the addressee.