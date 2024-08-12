Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  With Kejriwal in jail, Atishi to hoist national flag on Independence Day; may spark new AAP vs LG row

With Kejriwal in jail, Atishi to hoist national flag on Independence Day; may spark new AAP vs LG row

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Directing the General Administration Department to make arrangements for the hoisting of the national flag on Independence Day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked Education Minister Atishi to hoist the tricolour on August 15.

With Kejriwal in jail, Atishi to hoist national flag on Independence Day; may spark new AAP vs LG row

Directing the General Administration Department to make arrangements for the hoisting of the national flag on Independence Day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked Education Minister Atishi to hoist the tricolour on August 15.

The Delhi Environment Minister—in a letter — directed the General Administration Department (GAD), “I had a meeting with the chief minister today. He desires that minister Atishi should hoist the flag on 15th August 2024 at the Chhatrasal Stadium event in his place. All the necessary arrangements be made accordingly."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

It is important to note that every year, the Delhi government celebrates the Independence Day function at the Chhatrasal Stadium, where Chief Minister Kejriwal addresses the gathering.

Last week, the AAP dispensation claimed that the Delhi Chief Minister had sent a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena stating that cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag during the government's Independence Day programme at his place.

However, the LG office denied receiving any communication from the chief minister.

“With regards to the claims in various sections regarding the flag hoisting on August 15, it is clarified that the LG secretariat is not in receipt of any such communication whatsoever," the Raj Niwas official said.

Later, the Tihar Jail authorities informed Kejriwal that his letter to Saxena saying Atishi would hoist the tricolour on Independence Day was "an abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules. Kejriwal was also informed that his letter to the LG was not sent to the addressee.

Meanwhile, the BJP has taken a jibe at Kejriwal, saying that he should resign from his post and make Atishi the Delhi chief minister as, according to the rules, only the chief minister is allowed to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.