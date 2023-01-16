The entire North Indian belt continued to reel under an intense cold wave on Sunday, with several areas of Rajasthan recording temperatures below freezing point. In many parts of the state, the minimum temperatures went down to the range of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. It is going to turn even colder until western disturbances provide some relief starting Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) cited.

Check the temperatures in different parts of North India:

At minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, Fatehpur in Sikar district of Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature over the plains of northwest India.

Churu, located near the Thar desert, recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius

Punjab's Faridkot shivered at minus one degree Celsius.

Many parts of northwest and southeast Rajasthan recorded a minimum temperature in the range of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and southwest Uttar Pradesh recorded their minimum temperature in the range of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius

In Delhi, the mercury fell to 4.7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory, city's primary weather station.

A cold wave saw the minimum temperature drop to 2.6 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur, 3.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 3 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, and 3.2 degrees Celsius at Ridge in the national capital.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum of 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 4.9, 4.2, 8, 1 and 3.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh recorded 6.7 degrees Celsius.

IMD also predicted that the minimum temperatures are likely to further drop by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest and central India till January 17-18 and cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, and Delhi during this period.

"Ground Frost likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan from January 16 to 18," it said.

(With PTI inputs)