With minus 4 degree predictions for North India, here's list of coldest places

The entire North Indian belt continued to reel under an intense cold wave on Sunday, with several areas of Rajasthan recording temperatures below freezing point. In many parts of the state, the minimum temperatures went down to the range of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. It is going to turn even colder until western disturbances provide some relief starting Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) cited.

