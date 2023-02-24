Radhakishan Damani another Indian billionaire losing most wealth this year after Adani, Ambani
- Radhakishan Damani's net worth stands at $16.7 billion, as of 24 February 2023
Indian billionaires have topped the list of losing the most wealth in 2023 so far as compared to the world's richest. Along with Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, who have seen a sharp erosion in their respective wealth, another Indian billionaire Radhakishan Damani stands third in the list of top wealth losers year-to-date (YTD).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×