Born in Mumbai, India, Damani earned hundreds of millions of dollars from stock market investments. Radhakishan Damani or RK Damani is one of the most successful investors in India. He is also known as the ‘Mr. White and White’ among the top traders in India. Damani also manages his portfolio through his investment firm, Bright Star Investments. He exited the stock market in 2000 and began building a retail business by buying cheap land in Navi Mumbai. He opened the first D-Mart store in 2002.