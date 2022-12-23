'With mutual agreement', say NDTV founders as Adani Group takes control

New Delhi Television Ltd's (NDTV) founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy on Friday said 'with mutual agreement' they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the company to billionaire Gautam Adani, giving his conglomerate control of about 65% of the news broadcaster.
New Delhi Television Ltd's (NDTV) founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy on Friday said 'with mutual agreement' they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the company to billionaire Gautam Adani, giving his conglomerate control of about 65% of the news broadcaster.
In a statement, founder Radhika and Prannoy Roy said that with mutual agreement they decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network.
In a statement, founder Radhika and Prannoy Roy said that with mutual agreement they decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network.
Radhika and Prannoy Roy will sell a 27.26% stake of their remaining 32.26% shareholding in NDTV to an entity owned by Adani, giving it 64.71% of NDTV, according to regulatory filings by NDTV.
Radhika and Prannoy Roy will sell a 27.26% stake of their remaining 32.26% shareholding in NDTV to an entity owned by Adani, giving it 64.71% of NDTV, according to regulatory filings by NDTV.
This follows the Adani Group becoming the single largest shareholder in NDTV after first buying out a firm backed by the founders and then acquiring more shares from the open market.
This follows the Adani Group becoming the single largest shareholder in NDTV after first buying out a firm backed by the founders and then acquiring more shares from the open market.
The statement read as follows:
The statement read as follows:
Statement by Radhika and Prannoy Roy, the Founders of NDTV:
Statement by Radhika and Prannoy Roy, the Founders of NDTV:
We started NDTV in 1988 in the belief that journalism in India was world-class but needed a strong and effective broadcast platform that would allow it to grow and shine.
We started NDTV in 1988 in the belief that journalism in India was world-class but needed a strong and effective broadcast platform that would allow it to grow and shine.
After 34 years, we believe that NDTV is an institution that has met so many of our hopes and ideals; we are so proud and grateful that across the globe, NDTV is recognized as “India’s and Asia’s Most-Trusted News Broadcaster."
After 34 years, we believe that NDTV is an institution that has met so many of our hopes and ideals; we are so proud and grateful that across the globe, NDTV is recognized as “India’s and Asia’s Most-Trusted News Broadcaster."
The AMG Media Network, after the recent Open Offer, is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network.
The AMG Media Network, after the recent Open Offer, is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network.
Since the Open Offer was launched, our discussions with Mr. Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness.
Since the Open Offer was launched, our discussions with Mr. Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness.
Mr. Adani has invested in a brand that is synonymous with Trust, Credibility and Independence, and we are hopeful that he will preserve these values and expand upon them with all the responsibility required of a leader of an organisation of this nature.
Mr. Adani has invested in a brand that is synonymous with Trust, Credibility and Independence, and we are hopeful that he will preserve these values and expand upon them with all the responsibility required of a leader of an organisation of this nature.
We look forward to watching NDTV, and its entire extraordinary team, delivering the next phase of growth, one that India can be proud of.
We look forward to watching NDTV, and its entire extraordinary team, delivering the next phase of growth, one that India can be proud of.
Last month, NDTV announced the resignation of Roys from the RRPR board but they continued on the NDTV board.
Last month, NDTV announced the resignation of Roys from the RRPR board but they continued on the NDTV board.
The company's scrip ended 2.70% higher at ₹340.60 on BSE.
The company's scrip ended 2.70% higher at ₹340.60 on BSE.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.