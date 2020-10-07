With nearly 11,000 new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike

Karnataka on Wednesday witnessed a record spike in new Covid-19 cases after it recored nearly 11,000 positives in a single day. With that, the total number of cases in the state has reached 6,68,652, according to the daily bulletin.

Apart from this, the death toll also increased to 9,574 after 113 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

The day saw 9,832 recoveries, pushing the total number of recovered cases to 5,42,906.

The bulletin also said that out of 1,16,153 active cases, 2,17,878 patients are in home quarantine, while 841 are in ICU.

Out of the fresh cases reported on Wednesday, Bengaluru urban reported 5,000 new cases alone.

As many as 55 out of total deaths reported on Wednesday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (9).

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2,62,241 infections.

A total of over 55,24,302 samples have been tested so far, out of which the state tested a record number of samples in a day (1,04,348).

