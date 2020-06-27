With nearly 3,000 fresh cases, Delhi's Covid-19 count breaches 80,000-mark

Delhi 's novel coronavirus cases on Saturday breached a grim milestone of 80,000-mark after 2,984 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed virus patients in Delhi have now reached 80,188, according to the authorities.

Along with that, the death toll in the national capital has increased to 2,558 after 66 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Friday.

They, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be Covid-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

There are currently 28,329 Covid-19 active cases in Delhi since the outbreak while 49,301 patients have either been discharged or cured of the highly contagious virus so far. The total recoveries also include 2,210 patients being successfully cured of the virus today, according to the bulletin.

As on Saturday, there are 315 Covid-19 containment zones in the national capital.

Amid the rising cases in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today visited 10,000-bed Covid Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur. This is probably the biggest Covid care centre in the country.

More than 2,000 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, including doctors, will treat and manage Delhi's biggest COVID-19 care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur area, located near the Delhi-Haryana border.

