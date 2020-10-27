With nearly 5,000 new Covid cases in 24 hrs, Delhi sees highest single-day spike

Delhi on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases since the coronavirus pandemic hit the national capital. At 4,853 new cases in last 24 hours, Delhi's total tally of Covid-19 positives has reached over 3.64 lakh, authorities said.

The previous highest single-day spike of 4,473 cases was recorded on September 16.

Along with that, 44 new fatalities pushed the death toll in the national capital to 6,356, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The 4,853 fresh cases came out of the 57,210 tests conducted the previous day.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 27,873 from 25,786 the previous day, as per the bulletin.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 3,64,341.

85% of the symptomatic patients, who tested negative for COVID-19 in the rapid-antigen test, have been retested by the health authorities in Delhi so far this month using the more reliable RT-PCR method, according to official data, reported news agency PTI.

In September, only 10 to 15% of such cases were being followed up with an RT-PCR test, the data showed.

The increase in retesting numbers came after Special Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Udit Prakash Rai issued a directive to all districts in September, to ensure that all symptomatic negative cases of rapid-antigen tests are retested using RT-PCR.

With the onset of festival season, the number of Covid-19 cases has increased in several states, including Delhi, the government said on Tuesday.

“During the festive season, cases have increased in Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry in a press briefing on actions taken, preparedness and updates on covid-19.

“Health Ministry is in contact with all these states, where central teams have been sent. A few teams have returned after completing the task allotted, and after analyzing their report, further actions will be taken in formulating new strategies to be adopted in these states," he added during the press conference.

Meanwhile, today morning, air quality deteriorated in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere and overall Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is in the "very poor" category, said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee data.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 346 in Rohini, 329 in RK Puram, 377 in Anand Vihar, and 363 in Mundka, all four in the 'very poor' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

A new study has revealed that about 15% of deaths worldwide from COVID-19 may be linked to long-term exposure to air pollution, according to a study published on Tuesday.

Researchers, including those from Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, Germany, found that in Europe the proportion of COVID-19 deaths linked to air pollution was about 19 per cent, in North America it was 17 per cent, and in East Asia about 27 per cent.

The study, published in the journal Cardiovascular Research, is the first to estimate the proportion of deaths from the coronavirus that could be attributed to the exacerbating effects of air pollution for every country in the world.

Additionally, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said that studies have proven that air pollution has been linked to an increased risk of dying from Covid-19.

"There have been studies from Europe and US, where they have looked at polluted areas and have compared mortality during lockdown and correlation with pollution. It is found that pollution is contributing to mortality in COVID, that's well established by studies," said Dr Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR, in a health ministry briefing today.

While the total number of covid-19 cases touched 79,56,698 and the toll reached 1,20,090, the country recorded over 36,470 fresh cases and 488 fatalities in last 24 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via