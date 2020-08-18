India on Tuesday announced that it conducted nearly 9 lakh Covid-19 tests have been conducted in a single day – the highest tests done is a day so far.

The total number of tests conducted all over the country stood at 8,99,864. With this, the cumulative tests have reached 3,09,41,264.

However, with the record testing, the government states that the positivity has remained low i.e. 8.81% compared to the weekly national average at 8.84%.

Furthermore, India has reached a record 57,584 recoveries in the past 24 hours – the highest in a single day, data from the Health Ministry showed. This is higher than the confirmed coronavirus cases added during the same period (55,079). The overall Covid-19 recovery rate is now 73.18% while the fatality rate is 1.92%, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have crossed the 19 lakh mark (19,77,779). With this the gap between the recovered patients and the active cases has crossed 13 lakh today (13,04,613).

"As a result of collaborative and focussed efforts by the Centre and State/UT governments built on effective implementation of the TEST, TRACK, TREAT strategy of the Union Government, 30 States/UTs are reporting lower CFR than the national average. Aggressive TESTING leads to early identification and isolation of positive cases. This coupled with efficient clinical treatment has ensured a law Fatality Rate down," the government said in a statement.

The actual case load of the country i.e. the active cases (6,73,166), is only 24.91% of the total positive cases. "This figure is also exhibiting a steady downward trajectory," it added.

As on date, 1476 total labs are operational with 971 labs in the government sector and 505 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 755 (Govt: 450 + Private: 305)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 604 (Govt: 487 + Private: 117)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 117 (Govt: 34 + Private: 83)

Last month, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said the government's plan is to double the number in next one-two months. With nearly 9 lakh tests conducted in August, the government seems to be reaching its 10-lakh goal gradually.

Vardhan also hailed the scientific community for fighting alongside the medical community in the battle against the virus.

The first Covid-19 case in India was detected on January 30 and it has been six months since then but the fight against the virus is still on. Despite the vastness of the country and its population, the war against the virus has been successfully taken up in every corner, Vardhan added.

