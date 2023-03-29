With no IPL, HBO; will there be enough sting left for Disney+ Hotstar?3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:39 AM IST
The decision to cut HBO shows comes in line with Disney CEO Bob Iger's $5.5-billion cost-cutting and restructuring blueprint.
Disney+ Hotstar will no longer stream any of the HBO shows come April 2023. This news has caused an outcry among subscribers who have taken to social media to express their shock and anger. This is the second major blow for the streaming platform as it lost the Indian Premier League (IPL) rights in 2022, which cost the company close to four million subscribers.
