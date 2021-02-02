With off-budget borrowings, FY22 fiscal deficit rises to 6.9%: Report

The budget has pegged fiscal deficit at 9.5 per cent for FY21 and 6.8 per cent for FY22 excluding the off-budget borrowings of ₹1.3 lakh crore and ₹30,000 crore, respectively. But if we included these numbers, the deficit numbers would rise by 70 basis points to 10.2 per cent for FY21 and 6.9 per cent of GDP for FY22, according to a SBI Research report.

