HT's Republic Day quiz ClassAct 2022 enters Asia Book of Records

ClassAct 2022, the Republic Day quiz organised by Hindustan Times on Wednesday, has entered the record books for the most participants in an online school quiz. The quiz, which tested students’ knowledge on a host of topics, ranging from science and pop culture to sport and general information, has been officially declared by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records as the record holder for the ‘Maximum Participation in an Online School Quiz’, after over 19,600 people took part in its first round.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}