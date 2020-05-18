With 2,033 fresh novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count breached 35,000-mark today to reach 35,058 total cases in the state since the outbreak, according to the state health department data. This includes 25,392 active cases in the state so far.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also increased to 1,249 after 51 more fatalities were reported since yesterday, it added.

Of these cases, Mumbai alone recorded 40% of the rise. With 1,185 more patients reported in the city, Mumbai's coronavirus tally surged to 21,152. With 23 more deaths, the number of patients who died due to the virus in the city now stands at 757.

Apart from that, 85 more Covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, today. Total number of cases in the area is now at 1327, including 56 deaths, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus infection in India witnessed the biggest spike today as the states registered over 5,000 new cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive patients in the country to 96,169, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The death toll also increased to 3,029 after 157 fatalities were recorded on Sunday, it added.

