Home > News > India > With over 2,000 fresh cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count crosses 35,000-mark

With 2,033 fresh novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count breached 35,000-mark today to reach 35,058 total cases in the state since the outbreak, according to the state health department data. This includes 25,392 active cases in the state so far.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also increased to 1,249 after 51 more fatalities were reported since yesterday, it added.

Of these cases, Mumbai alone recorded 40% of the rise. With 1,185 more patients reported in the city, Mumbai's coronavirus tally surged to 21,152. With 23 more deaths, the number of patients who died due to the virus in the city now stands at 757.

Apart from that, 85 more Covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, today. Total number of cases in the area is now at 1327, including 56 deaths, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus infection in India witnessed the biggest spike today as the states registered over 5,000 new cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive patients in the country to 96,169, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The death toll also increased to 3,029 after 157 fatalities were recorded on Sunday, it added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Medics arrange samples of a new fast test (Rapid test) for coronavirus in Chennai (PTI)

Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count rises to 11,760, includes 46 Maharashtra returnees

1 min read . 07:07 PM IST
Union Minister of Health Dr. Harsh Vardhan (ANI)

India has done well in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic till now: Harsh Vardhan

1 min read . 09:14 PM IST
According to the health department, most people who tested positive are those who had returned from other states and were in institutional quarantine. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka sees highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases; lockdown to be eased

2 min read . 08:47 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout