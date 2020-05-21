Maharashtra today saw another surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases after 2,345 more patients were reported Covid-19 positive in the state in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed cases in the state now stands at 41,642, according to the state health department. This was the fifth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also increased to 1,454 after 64 more patients succumbed to the highly contagious disease, it added.

There are currently 28,454 active cases in the state while 11,726 patients have been discharged or cured of the virus. As many as 3,19,710 patients have been tested for the disease in the state so far.

Of the total cases, 47 more Covid-19 cases were reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the area increased to 1,425. The death toll in the area stood at 56 with no new fatality reported in last 24 hours, said BMC.

The total deaths reported in the state also includes a 45-year-old woman Constable posted in Thane Police succumbed to the virus today, informed the district police. She is the first police woman who died due to coronavirus, it said.

Among all the states in the country, Maharashtra remains the headest-hit from the virus in terms of the number of cases as well as the death toll. Gujarat comes second in the list with over 12,000 cases followed by Delhi, which has more than 11,000 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, India's novel coronavirus cases also grew by the record number yet after 5,609 cases emerged in the last 24 hours across the country, according to the health ministry data. Along with that, the death toll in the country increases to 3,435 after 132 more fatalities were reported since Wednesday, it said.

