Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded its highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases after the state, for the first time, saw a surge of more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

With 3,260 more patients confirming positive for the virus since Saturday, Uttar Pradesh's total tally has increased to 41,641, according to the state health department.

There are currently 23,921 active cases in the state, while 41,641 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

The death toll has also increased to 1,426 after 39 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

While the state observed another weekend lockdown, similar curbs were imposed for the second time this month in Uttarakhand’s four districts -- Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts -- which have reported 1,348 cases since July 18.

All shops were shut and transport suspended in West Bengal as part of the twice-a-week lockdown in the state.

Meanwhile, amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch on Monday "high throughput" COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, which will ramp up testing capacity and help strengthen early detection and treatment in the country, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The virtual launch event will be attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the chief ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh -- Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and Yogi Adityanath respectively.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via