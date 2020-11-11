With over 44,000 new cases, India's covid tally at 86.36 Lakh

With 44,281 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 86,36,012, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 512 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounts to 1,27,571. While the total number of active cases are 4,94,657 after a decrease of 6,557 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 80,13,784 with 50,326 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

A total of 12,07,69,151 samples tested for coronavirus up to 10th November - of these 11,53,294 samples were tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR).

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday said that "India has scaled an unprecedented peak as the active COVID-19 cases have dropped below the 5-lakh mark for the first time after 106 days".

"This assumes significance in the context of many countries reporting a surge in their active caseload," the Ministry of Health tweeted.

This landmark achievement has been made possible by the Centre's sustained, graded and targetted strategies, their effective implementation by the States and Union Territories, dedicated and selfless service of doctors and all other COVID-19 warriors, the Ministry added.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via