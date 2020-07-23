Tamil Nadu on Thursday witnessed its highest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases, pushing tally beyond 1.9 lakh. With record 6,472 more people confirming positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 1,92,964, according to the state health department.

Of the total cases, 52,939 are active cases while the death toll has surged to 3,232 after 88 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Wednesday, it said.

However, the state has been seeing a significant increase in the number of recoveries. The total number of recoveries in a single day stood at 5210, and the cumulative figure of those cured is 1,36,793, according to a department bulletin.

With increased focus on testing of samples, 62,112 specimens were tested today, taking the overall testing in the state over 21 lakh.

There are currently 113 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 55 are private and rest are under state-government.

Amid the rising cases in the state, India's second national-level plasma bank was opened in Tamil Nadu at a cost of ₹2.34 crore, C Vijaybhaskar, Health Minister, Tamil Nadu said on Thursday.

"We were earlier conducting the plasma method on a trial basis. Four people in Madurai successfully underwent the process in the early stages and a few more banks will be set up in nearby districts. We now have the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research and have opened the second plasma bank at the national level with a total budget of ₹2.34 crore," said Vijaybhaskar.

