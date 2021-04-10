Subscribe
With over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala sees multi-month single-day spike

With over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala sees multi-month single-day spike

A health worker collects a swab of a passenger to test for COVID- 19
Staff Writer

  • As many as 6,194 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday taking the total active cases to 39,778
  • Also, with 17 deaths in the last 24-hour period, the death toll rose to 4,767

With the second wave of Covid-19 gripping the nation, as many as 6,194 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday taking the total active cases to 39,778. And with today's count, the state has shows a huge jump in the daily Covid tally. On Friday, 5063 people were found to have contracted the virus, on Thursday, it was 4,353, while on March 29, the state recorder less than 1,500 cases.

Early in the year, the state had shown a sharp rise in coronavirus cases indicating the onset of the second wave of the pandemic. However, since last month the number of cases started to decline.

Also, with 17 deaths in the last 24-hour period, the death toll rose to 4,767. The state also saw 2,584 discharges, pushing the recovery total to 11,15,342.

With a record 1,45,384 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,32,05,926, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,68,436 with 794 more fatalities, the highest since October 18 last year, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 31st day in a row, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country has gone up to 10,46,631, accounting for 7.93 per cent of its total caseload, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 90.80 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, accounting for only 1.25 per cent of the total number of cases in the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,19,90,859, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.28 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

