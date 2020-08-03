With over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day, Maharashtra tally breaches 4.5 lakh

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 8,968 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall Covid-19 tally of the state beyond

The total number of patients infected in the worst-hit state of the country since the pandemic outbreak now stands at 4,50,196, according to the health bulletin.

The state also crossed 15,000 coronavirus-related deaths. With 266 more virus-related fatalities getting reported since Sunday, the death toll has reached 15,842, it said.

There are currently 2,87,030 recoveries, including 10,221 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, while 1,47,018 are active cases.

Of the total active cases Pune's tally stands at 41,664.

State capital Mumbai and suburban areas (MMR region) reported 970 and 2,957 fresh cases of COVID-19, respectively.

With this, Mumbai has so far reported 1,17,406 cases and 6,493 deaths.

The wider MMR region now has 2,49,111 cases of COVID- 19 and 9,970 deaths.

Chandrapur district in Vidarbha region recorded its first death due to coronavirus, health officials said.

The number of cases jumped by 796 in Pune city, while the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad added 731 new infections in the day

The recovery rate in the state is 63.76%, while the case fatality rate stands at 3.53%.

Moreover, out of over 22 lakh laboratory samples, 4,40,196 have been tested positive (19.58%) for Covid-19 until today, the health bulletin added.

Currently, 9,40,486 people are in home quarantine and 47,009 people are in institutional quarantine.

Amid the rising cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of Mumbai issued fresh guidelines today for city's lockdown rules, allowing further restrictions in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

The guidelines complied with Maharashtra's Mission Begin Again rules.

Under the new guidlines issued by Mumbai's civic body, shopping malls and market complexes will be allowed top operate from 9 am to 7 pm from 5 August. however, these shopping complexes will not be allowed to open theatres, food courts or restaurants. The statement further clarified that kitchens of restaurants will be allowed in malls where only home delivery via aggregators will be done.

