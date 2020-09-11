With over 96,000 cases, India's covid-19 tally nears 5 million mark

Friday marks six months since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. In these six months, India’s covid-19 tally has inched closer to 5 million.

While the number of positive cases is less than the 6.5 million infections estimated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there’s an apprehension that the actual number is higher than what has been reported, due to limited testing infrastructure.

According to the study--Prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in India: Findings from the national serosurvey, a cumulative 6,468,388 adult infections were estimated in India by the early May. On the contrary India’s covid-19 tally stood at 59,691.

The study, supported by WHO-India and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, found that overall seroprevalence was less than 1% in Indian adult population that was exposed to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) by mid May 2020. The low prevalence was observed in most districts, the study said, indicating that India was in early phase of the pandemic.

The study was conducted between 11th May 11 and 4th June 2020, across 700 districts in 21 States. Around 30,283 households were visited and 28,000 individuals were enrolled. As per the study, males living in urban slums were at a higher risk. The study also said that there could be under-detection of covid-19 cases in districts on account of low testing as well as lack of infrastructure.

At present in India, about 1 lakh new cases are being reported every day. In the past 24 hours, 96,551 fresh cases have been reported, of which Maharashtra alone has more than 23,000 cases, while Andhra Pradesh has over 10,000.

Nearly 57% of the new cases are reported from only five States-- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. As many as 1,209 deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

Public health experts claim that India is expected to have a longer peak of the pandemic. “First the infection was in urban areas so the peak was observed but slowly infection moved to small cities and rural areas of the country where more than 60% population lives so we are going to have bigger long peak," said Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

The only positive sign in India is its high recovery rate of 77.65%. Epidemiologists state despite high recoveries, India’s covid-19 situation remains critical with ICMR study also stating majority of the Indian population is still susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

“The lockdown provided opportunity to slow down the spread of the infection. But we could not control transmission once the lockdown was lifted in phases. In several places, notably Delhi and Kerala, which showed good progress in containing the spread, it boomeranged once unlock was initiated," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“India’s low case fatality rate of around 1.69% remains a puzzle. With virus making inroads into areas where healthcare facilities have limited infrastructure and expertise, diagnosing and management of cases would be a challenge. Cases and deaths both are likely to increase further," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via