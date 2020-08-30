The latest bulletin of the Andhra Pradesh government said 9,067 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals across the state while 88 more succumbed to the pandemic. The overall toll now mounted to 3,884 while the total recoveries stood at 3,21,754, according to the bulletin. The number of active cases in the state is now just short of the one-lakh mark, at 99,129 on Sunday. East Godavari and SPS Nellore continued to report cases in excess of 1,000 while West Godavari, Kadapa and Chittoor added over 900 each in 24 hours. Four other districts reported over 800 cases each. SPS Nellore saw 14 fresh Covid-19 casualties, Chittoor 12 and Kadapa nine.