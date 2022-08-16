With Paytm Postpaid, Samsung stores to offer 'Buy now, pay later', No Cost EMIs2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 09:24 AM IST
Customers can now use a variety of flexible payment methods offered by Paytm to purchase Samsung products.
Paytm has partnered with Samsung to provide Paytm Postpaid. It will work with Samsung retailers to deploy smart PoS devices and enable smart payments and Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later). Customers will be able to make digital payments at Samsung Authorized stores located all throughout the country with the help of this agreement between Paytm and Samsung.