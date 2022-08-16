Paytm has partnered with Samsung to provide Paytm Postpaid. It will work with Samsung retailers to deploy smart PoS devices and enable smart payments and Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later). Customers will be able to make digital payments at Samsung Authorized stores located all throughout the country with the help of this agreement between Paytm and Samsung.

Customers can now use a variety of flexible payment methods offered by Paytm to purchase Samsung products from any authorised store in the nation, including Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, as well as all major debit cards, credit cards, and prepaid cards. These include laptops, smartphones, television sets, smart watches, refrigerators, and more.

You can get a monthly credit limit of up to ₹60,000 if you choose Paytm Postpaid. You can use this credit to purchase items from authorised retailers and pay it back with flexible, low-interest EM loans. Customers can choose between low-cost personal loans up to ₹2 lakh, which are provided by Paytm's financial institution partners, in addition to Paytm Postpaid, in order to make purchases.

Paytm will also provide No Cost EMI alternatives in addition to tempting promotions for payments made through Paytm PoS devices to further increase user convenience. The company's PoS devices also offer intriguing features for retailers, like real-time inventory status, integrated payments, targeted promotions, and streamlined billing.

Bhavesh Gupta, CEO - Lending & Head Payments - Paytm said, "We continue to drive innovation in the offline payments market and with our PoS devices, merchants are able to drive higher customer loyalty. The partnership with Samsung stores will enable us to further extend the convenience of smart payments to a larger customer base."

One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday said its loan distribution business reached an annual run rate of ₹25,000 crore in July. The company had reported an annual run rate of around ₹24,000 crore for the loan distribution business in June.

(With agency inputs)