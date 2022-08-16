With Paytm Postpaid, Samsung stores to offer 'Buy now, pay later', No Cost EMIs

You can get a monthly credit limit of up to ₹60,000 if you choose Paytm Postpaid. You can use this credit to purchase items from authorised retailers and pay it back with flexible, low-interest EM loans. Customers can choose between low-cost personal loans up to ₹2 lakh, which are provided by Paytm's financial institution partners, in addition to Paytm Postpaid, in order to make purchases.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}