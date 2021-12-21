With projects worth over 870 cr, PM Modi to visit Varanasi again on Thursday

During his visit this Thursday, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi. Spread across 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of about ₹475 crores and will have a facility for processing 5 lakh litre of milk per day. This will strengthen the rural economy and help farmers of the region by creating new opportunities for them, the PMO said.