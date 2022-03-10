NEW DELHI : Could Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) be the latest addition to the list of national parties in India? AAP's win in Punjab's Assembly elections maneuver the narrative to a rather positive note

The ‘revolutionary’ win of AAP in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, has brought a newer angle to the future course of the Delhi's ruling party. Even as BJP is set to take charge of four states that went into elections in 2022, Punjab choosing AAP remains a phenomenal change.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, currently only seven parties including Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have the status of a national party.

What is a national party?

Any party is granted the status of a national party if it wins 2% of seats in the Lok Sabha from at least three different states.

ECI also grants national party status to any party if party gets recognition as a state party in four states.

The party, at a general election to Lok Sabha or Legislative Assembly, has to poll 6% of votes in any four or more states and in addition it wins four Lok Sabha seats, to become a national party.

To sum up the national party can use its unique symbol to fight all elections, is eligible for a party office in Delhi, and is also entitled to two sets of electoral rolls free of cost at the time of revision of rolls, and their candidates get one copy of electoral roll free of cost during general elections.

The national parties also gets broadcast or telecast facilities over Akashvani/Doordarshan during general elections.

A recognised national party can also nominate up to 40 ‘star campaigners’ during general elections.

What are the national parties in India

According to the data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the national parties of India are as follows,

-Indian National Congress (INC)

-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

-All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

-Communist Party of India (CPI)

-Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM)

-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

-National People's Party (NPP)

AAP's chances of becoming a national party

One of the criteria to become a national party is that the party has at least 6% of the valid vote share in any four or more states, in Lok Sabha or state assembly elections. Kejriwal’s party got 54% vote share in the last Delhi assembly elections. It currently has 42% vote share in Punjab and 6.77% vote share in Goa. In Uttarakhand, AAP so far has 3.4% vote share and just 0.3% in Uttar Pradesh.

Regarding the need to win at least four seats in the Lok Sabha from any state or state, AAP has one seat- Bhagwant Mann from Punjab. However, AAP can gain hope from the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections set to be held later this year.

AAP has gained recognition in Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand. However, to be recognised as a nationalist party, the Kejriwal-led party needs to win at least 2% seats in the Lok Sabha from at least three different states.

