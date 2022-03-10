With Punjab victory, AAP inches towards ‘recognition’ as national party

One of the criteria to become a national party is that the party has at least 6% of the valid vote share in any four or more states, in Lok Sabha or state assembly elections. Kejriwal’s party got 54% vote share in the last Delhi assembly elections. It currently has 42% vote share in Punjab and 6.77% vote share in Goa. In Uttarakhand, AAP so far has 3.4% vote share and just 0.3% in Uttar Pradesh.