For the first time ever, Kerala recorded over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, pushing the tally to over 15,000.

With 1,038 new coronavirus cases reported in the state since Tuesday, the number of Covid-19 count rose to 15,032, while 1.59 lakh people are under observation. As many as 8,818 people are presently under treatment of whom 53 are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and nine are on ventilator support,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

While 785 people have contracted the virus through contact, the source of infection of 57 people is not known, Vijayan said. Of the infected, 87 had come from abroad and 109 from other states.

The death toll has climbed to 45, with a 75-year-old man from Idukki succumbing to the virus.

Of the new cases, Thiruvananthapuram reported 226 cases, Kollam 133, Alappuzha 120, Kasaragod 101, Ernakulam 92, Malappuram 61, Thrissur 56, Kottayam 51, Pathnamthitta 49, Idukki 43, Kannur 43, Palakkad 34, Kozhikode 25 and Wayanad four.

Out of the 226 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram, 190 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The situation is serious and the government is considering whether a complete lockdown should be imposed in the state, said Vijayan.

In the last 24 hours, over 20,847 samples have been tested.

About 1,59,777 people are under observation, 9,031 in various hospitals, including 1164 admitted today.

Over 3,18,6444 samples have been sent for testing so far, Vijayan said.

According to the chief minister, the situation in Thiruvananthapuram continues to be extremely grave.

Of the 226 cases in the district, 190 have been infected through contact and the source of infection of at least 15 people is not known.

Eighteen health workers are among those infected.

In Aluva at Kochi, the virus is spreading dangerously, according to the health department.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated