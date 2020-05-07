With record 1,216 fresh Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra's count nears 18,000-mark

With 1,216 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day jump so far, the total tally of Maharashtra reached 17,974 on Thursday, a state health official said. 43 more people died, taking the total death toll to 694. 207 patients have been discharged on Thursdaym which takes the tally of discharged patients in the state to 3,301.

Mumbai, the state's capital, reported 692 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, taking its total to 11,219 so far and with 25 deaths reported on Thursday, the city's toll rose to 437.

A total of 50 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Dharavi on Thursday after which the total number of cases in the slum area rose to 783. No new death was reported today.

According to the Union Health Ministry's website, Maharashtra is the worst-hit part of the country with 16,758 COVID-19 cases and 651 deaths. The total number of corona cases in the country has risen to 52,952 with 1,783 deaths.

