The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surged to 25,922 after the state recorded 1,495 Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department data. This by far is the highest number of fresh cases reported in a single day in the state. Earlier, the biggest single-day spike stood at 1,278 on Sunday.

Along with that, 54 more virus-related deaths were reported in the state, taking the death toll to 975, it added.

As many as 5,547 patients have been recovered or been discharged in the state so far.

Of the total number of cases, Mumbai alone crossed 15,000-mark with 800 new aptients, taking the coronavirus count in the city to 15,581, according to BMC data. So far, 595 patients have died due to the highly contagious virus after 40 more fatalities were reported, it said.

Apart from that, Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, reported 66 new cases of Covid-19 today, taking the total number of cases in the area to 1,028, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Until now, Maharashtra has been the hardedt-hit state in the country in terms of both Covid-19 patients and fatalities. It is followed by Gujarat (9,268), and then Tamil Nadu (9,227).

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 74,281 while the death toll has risen to 2,415, showed latest figures from Health Ministry. In past 24 hours, 3,525 fresh Covid-19 cases were detected while 122 deaths were registered due to coronavirus-related complications.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated