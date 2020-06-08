Tamil Nadu continued to get record spikes of over 1,000 daily novel coronavirus cases emerging in last 24 hours. Today, the state recorded its highest single-day rise in confirmed Covid-19 patients since the outbreak, taking the tally beyond 33,000. The second biggest daily numbers was recorded on Sunday with 1,515 new cases.

With 1,562 fresh cases, the state's Covid-19 count has now reached 33,229, according to state health department. Of these cases, Chennai recorded 1,149 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Along with that, the death toll also rose to 286 after 17 more fatalities were reported in the state in last 24 hours, he added.

Of the new cases reported, 11 patients (9 from Qatar, 3 from Kuwait) who arrived in Tamil Nadu tested positive in the state.

There are currently 15,413 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 17,527 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 528 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 20,575 patients are males, 12,637 are females and 17 are transgender patients.

There are 77 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 33 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the government, a total of 14,982 samples were tested, taking to total over 6 lakh till date.

Meanwhile, India continued to witness spike in daily coronavirus count with 9,983 people testing positive for the virus in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country zoomed to 256,611, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Maharashtra saw over 3,000 cases in a day for the second time since the outbreak.

With 206 lives lost in last 24 hours, the death toll in India crossed 7,000-mark.

