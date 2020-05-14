Maharashtra on today recorded 1,602 fresh novel coroanvirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of confirmed Covid-19 patients in the state to 27,524, according to the state health department data. This by far is the highest number of fresh cases reported in a single day in the state. Earlier, the biggest single-day spike stood at 1,495 on Wednesday.

Along with that, 44 more virus-related deaths were reported in the state, taking the death toll to 1,000, it added.

The number of active cases stands at 20,441 while as many as 6,059 patients have been recovered or been discharged in the state so far.

Of these fresh cases, Mumbai alone recorded nearly 1,000 new Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the city has now increased ti 16,579, said Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

The death toll in the city also increased by 25 to stand at 621. A total of 443 people were discharged from hospitals today, 4234 people have been discharged till date, the corporation added.

Of these cases, Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, reported 33 new cases and two deaths today, taking the total number of cases in the area to 1061, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 3,722 in past 24 hours, increasing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 78,003, showed latest figures from Health Ministry. The death toll has risen to 2,549 after 134 deaths were registered due to coronavirus-related complications in past 24 hours.

