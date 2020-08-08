New Delhi: With record 12,822 new cases in the last 24 hours, coronavirus case tally in Maharashtra reached 5.03 lakh on Saturday. This is the first time the state has ever witnessed over 12,000 cases in the span of a single day.

Death toll rose to 17,367 with 275 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Death toll rose to 17,367 with 275 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,47,048 active cases in the state.

Case fatality rate in the state stands at 3.45% as against national average of 2.04%.

The number of recoveries in the state reached 3.38 lakh, including 11,081 in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate in the state stands at 67.26%.

So far, 26.4 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state, whose positive rate stands at 19%.

Currently, nearly 9.9 lakh people in the state are in home quarantine and over 35,600 people are in institutional quarantine, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.