With record 2,865 fresh cases, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count rises to 67,468

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued unabated in Tamil Nadu with an all-time high of 2,865 people testing positive in a single day on Wednesday, taking the tally to 67,468 while the toll mounted to 866 with 33 deaths.

With the focus on increasing testing, the state examined 32,079 samples, the highest in a day so far, and cumulatively 9,76,431 specimens have been screened for the deadly virus, a health department bulletin said.

Those dead included 30 with co-morbidities and three had none, it said. In the new cases, Chennai's share was 1,654, taking its aggregate to 45,814. While active cases stood at 28,836, a total of 2,424 people were discharged from various hospitals, which is a record for recoveries on a single day.

In total, 37,763 people have been sent home after cure, the government said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via