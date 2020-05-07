With 448 fresh cases novel coronavirus cases recorded in the national capital in last 24 hours, Delhi's Covid-19 count has now increased to 5,980, according to the state government. This is the highest single-day spike in the number of new cases reported in the national capital so far. Along with that, one patient has also died since yesterday, taking the death toll to 66, it added.

Apart from this, there are 3,983 active cases while 1,931 patients have recovered so far after adding 389 who recovered since yesterday.

Among the 65 who died, 57 had co-morbid conditions.

So far, 77,234 tests have been conducted in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 52,952. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu accounted for 50% of the total coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The death toll in the country increased to 1,783. India recorded 89 deaths in last 24 hours, one of the highest since the coronavirus pandemic.

