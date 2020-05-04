Chennai: With the sharpest increase of 527 new positive COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday climbed to 3,550, said the State Health Department.

The health department said a large number of new cases are linked to Koyembedu Market.

According to the bulletin issued by the health department, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 2,107.

A total of 1,409 COVID-19 patients have been cured or discharged in the state while a total of 31 patients have lost their lives due to the virus.

There are a total of 50 functioning COVID -19 testing facilities in Tamil Nadu which includes 36 government and 14 private facilities.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is now at 42,533, including 29,453 active cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, with the state entering the third extension of the lockdown today, the relaxations in non-containment zones has resulted in life slowly limping back in Chennai and in other places in Tamil Nadu.

The roads which were deserted ever since the lockdown was implemented in March saw movement of two wheelers and private cars as public transport including taxis and autos are still banned.

The government had permitted central and state government offices with 33 per cent staff strength.

As grocery stores were given time extension till 5 p.m. to do business there were no queues at the shops as it used to be earlier, said shop owners.

The state government had allowed opening of hardware stores - outlets selling plumbing and bathroom items  as some opened for business after a long gap.

