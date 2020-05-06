Home > News > India > With record 771 new cases in 24 hrs, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count rises to 4,829
Migrant workers wait to board a bus for their hometowns from Chennai (ANI)
Migrant workers wait to board a bus for their hometowns from Chennai (ANI)

With record 771 new cases in 24 hrs, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count rises to 4,829

Updated: 06 May 2020, 08:07 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • The death toll in the state surged to 35 after two more deaths recorded in the state since yesterday
  • The number of active coronavirus in the state stands at 3,275 while 1,516 patients were discharged or cured from the virus so far

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 4,829 today after reording 771 fresh Covid-19 patients were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike yet, the state health department said.

Along with that, the death toll in the state surged to 35 after two more patients succumbed to the highly contagious disease, it said.

The number of active coronavirus in the state stands at 3,275 while 1,516 patients were discharged or cured from the virus so far.

Moreover, as many as 13,413 samples were tested in the state today, which takes the total number of Covid-19 samples tested till date to 1,88,241.

